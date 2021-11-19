Empress Eko set to 'Break Away'Friday, November 19, 2021
|
BY KEVIN JACKSON
|
Singjay Empress Eko is gearing up to release her seven-song EP titled Break Away . The set produced by DC Production will comprise reality songs, according to the artiste.
“The EP is about highlighting realistic issues and connecting with music lovers,” she explained.
Ahead of the EP's release, Empress Eko has dropped the singles Pree Dem, Rise Again and Breaking Up Situation. Another single, Get Insane, is to be released next month.
In a highly competitive music market, Empress Eko is banking on her talent to make her breakthrough.
“Right now, I am promoting the songs and the feedback that I am getting is quite positive. We have been getting some good support from local radio stations. We also plan to increase the promotion and take the music to the streets,” said Empress Eko.
Empress Eko made her recording debut at the age of 19. She put music on a hold and resumed in 2013.
Born Leisa Reid, the Central Village, St Catherine resident aspires to become a household name while inspiring others with her brand of music.
