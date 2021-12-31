Event promoters spread Xmas cheer

Event promoters Romaine “Luigi” Brown, Darell Walters and Jywanza Hall, along with members of their Hand in Hand Foundation, recently brought Christmas cheer to the less fortunate in the Corporate Area.

On Christmas Day, they donated more than $350,000 worth of food supplies, toiletries and sanitary napkins to four shelters.

This is the 13th year that the Hand in Hand Foundation (its other members include Andre James, Keno Holness and Donna Moore) has undertaken this annual initiative.

“The shelters that benefited from this initiative are the Marie Atkinson Shelter for the Homeless, Mustard Seed Communities, Missionary of Charity Golden Age Home on Gold Street in Kingston, and The Wortley Home for Girls,” Brown told the Jamaica Observer.

Brown, who is also a music producer, is known for events such as Hennessey V, Image and Cross Di Wataz.

Staff members of the National Housing Trust also contributed to the cause.

“From the inception of this drive, we have managed to challenge and extend ourselves to serving more meals, food supplies and toiletries. Throughout the 13 years, it has been a delight from all those whom we have served. We aim to maintain the joy that the less fortunate receive from having a meal on Christmas Day,” said Walters.

Hall, who is co-promoter of Daybreak and Allure, said, “The Hand in Hand Foundation is excited about contributing and making a positive impact on the lives of others.”