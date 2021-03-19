F1DonMusic unearthing new talent

NEW York-based F1DonMusic, operated by Jeffery James Sr, is ready to spread its wings in unearthing new talent and taking reggae and dancehall music to a worldwide audience.

The label has been active in recent months, releasing a number of projects including songs by its newest signee, deejay Fearless.

“I've been around music all of my life. My love for music started at an early age dating back to my grandmother's and my mother's influence and love for the music. However, I started producing in 2015 and started my music label in 2018,” explained James.

He added, “I decided to start my own label out of pure admiration and love for the music. This is my way of giving back to the music and making it better for generations to come. I grow up in the late 1980s and early 1990s and that love for dancehall is like no other. So when I came across an opportunity to help shape and mold the music by producing, it's a responsibility and duty on my part to help cultivate and keep the genre of reggae and dancehall music alive.”

He shared the objective of the label.

“The objective of F1DonMusic is to uplift, inspire, motivate and promote authenticity of reggae and dancehall music. In my opinion, when you look at the music industry today; the construct of the authenticity of dancehall or reggae rhythms are declining and we are losing real fans who crave the original reggae/dancehall music. When a person thinks of F1DonMusic, the common narrative should be the beat, the rhythm and message that F1Don promotes it is like no other. F1DonMusic wants to be the label others try to emulate or follow,” said James.

James spoke about the artistes that the label has been working with.

“We are currently working with a few up-and-coming artistes, specifically Fearless — he's a phenomenal talent with great vocals and he's on the verge of exploding onto the reggae/dancehall scene. Also, currently working with Jah Cure, Quenga, Deon Dre and several other artistes.”

Some of the label's projects include King Solomon, Garrison and Wrong Move recorded by Fearless, and Love You Long Time by Deon Dre. Its forthcoming releases include Crowd over Me by Fearless, Betta Must Come by Jah Cure and 2 Mile, the debut album for Fearless.

Asked what he brings to the area of production, James said, “I bring my leadership, unity, passion, love and keen sense of pride for reggae and dancehall production. I believe limitation of our music exists only within those who opt to or shorten their crave for the overall musical content. I want to help foster and reunite the camaraderie within the production or industry.”

James made his production debut a few years ago with Love You Long Time by Deon Dre. Originally from St Elizabeth, he has resided in Manchester, Kingston and Westmoreland. He presently resides in New York City.

The other persons involved in F1DonMusic, include composer RickOne, XX3eme (mix and master), Sunami (road manager), Frassman, SidiDon and IO.