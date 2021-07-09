Fiona Chin gives her take

FIONA Chin has recorded a counteraction to Jahvinci's recent chart-topping single Virgin . Titled Wine Pon Mi, Chin's song is produced by Music Works Productions for Mcalpheus Entertainment. It is to be released shortly.

“I am a fan of Jahvinci's song from the first time I heard it. I saw how females reacted positively towards the song so I decided to do the counteraction so both men and women can feel good inside the bedroom,” said Chin.

For her, music has always a been a passion. While attending Maldon Comprehensive and Junior High, she represented the institution at several Jamaica Cultural Development Commission's Festival of Arts competitions. Later on, she tried out for the Digicel Rising Stars series and made it to the semi-final rounds.

“My biggest inspirations are my parents who encouraged me to pursue my love for music since I was a teenager. They always told me to never give up on my dreams and to aim towards the highest in music,” Chin shared.

She is pleased with the reception of Wine Pon Mi.

“This is my very first professional recording and I have been getting a lot of positive feedback from around the world. People in countries like Costa Rica, Gambia, Italy and locally have been responding on social media,” she said.

Chin is from Montego Bay in St James. The eldest of seven children for her parents, she began singing in the choir, and later on at school functions and the cabaret circuit.

“Bringing niceness, nuff vibes and feel-good music for the world to enjoy, is what I am about. I would like to travel the world and showcase my talent, to use my music and bring people together in love and in unity,” she added.