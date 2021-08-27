Florida eatery inspired by Bob

BOB Marley is the greatest reggae artiste but his acts of kindness are more reason his legacy will live on forever. Owner of Ti Bamboo Caribbean Restaurant and Lounge, Lloy Bryant says it was only fitting to pay homage to the artiste with a mural at her eatery.

“The Bob Marley is very important to me because on Sundays I used to watch him play football, and he would give me ice cream. I would sit on the bench, we would talk, and I just enjoy watching him moving around playing soccer,” she was quoted as saying to ABC Action News.

Located in St Petersburg, Florida, the 20-foot-tall by 10-foot-wide smiling mural can be seen at the building's main entrance.

Bryant, who is also a nurse, decided it was necessary to bring more Jamaican flavour to the Diaspora after being inspired by her mother.

“I'm always watching my mom in the kitchen, so she's a good cook — so I got that from her. Just by growing up watching my mom cook, that's how I really know how to cook. So, I'm always going into the kitchen, watching her, what she put in this what she put in that. And, on Sundays, she's always doing a favorite thing like three dishes — oxtail, fish and something curry,” she said.

The artwork was completed by native St Petersburg resident Derek Donnelly who invested 40 hours over a one-week period to perfect it.

“It's the epitome of the St Pete spirit, I believe. We really wanted to exemplify the love and the diversity and the stuff in St Pete here, and what better face to do that than one of the best human advocates and humanitarians of all time,” he said.

Donnelly added that it is one of his largest pieces and hopes it will bring more customers to Bryant's restaurant.

“She's a dream chaser. She caught it, and she's living it and doing great things in the community with this awesome, unique restaurant,” Donnelly said. “And, we couldn't be happier as a community alone, let alone artists hired to do it,” he continued.

The restaurant owner also said, day by day, she is abiding by values her parents instilled in her .

“I'm following my mom and dad cause that's all they do all their life, helping people no matter what you do; it says life is a mirror. It reflects on what you do. If you face it smiling, it smiles right back at you, so that's my motto and that's what I go by,” she said.

Marley died on May 11, 1981 of cancer in a Miami hospital. He was 36.