Foota not hyped about Spice

Spice will be headlining the 2022 staging of the Pride Toronto Festival. The announcement was made on Wednesday via the Pride Toronto Instagram page.

“It just got a lot spicier in here. The Queen of Dancehall and recent @moboawards nominee, @spiceofficial will be headlining #Pride22,” the post's caption read.

Spice subsequently made a post to her page with the caption, “Toronto Canada. Finally gonna see you 2022. I can't wait LGBTQ Festival.”

The festival – which takes place between June 15-26 – will also include Trans March, Dyke March, Bi+ Pride Programming, Blockorama by Blackness Yes, Pride Parade, StreetFair, Cabana Pool Party and Island Party.

Pride Toronto is slated to return next year after a two-year hiatus. It is usually held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in June each year. A celebration of the diversity of the LGBTQ community in the Greater Toronto area, it is one of the largest organised gay festivals in the world.

But, not everyone is embracing Spice's involvement in the festival. Popular selector and social media vlogger Foota Hype is one such person.

He took to Instagram on Wednesday night to share a lengthy rant about his disappointment in the apparent acceptance by dancehall artistes of the homosexual culture.

“…I feel completely defeated, ashamed, embarrassed, weak, betrayed. In my subconscious mind, I was confident that two people I would never live to see do this was @spiceofficial and grunggadzilla (Bounty Killer). This now drives a serious fear in my consciousness that all hope is lost. This submission to the devil has become the new norm for our culture. Based on what I see going is that moral values are no longer important and the only thing that matters is MONEY. The preservation of our music, culture and righteous values don't count…,” he wrote in part for his 208,000 followers.

“…This is a big L (loss) for the ancestors of Jamaica and the music given to us by the Almighty. Money gas officially poisoned and crippled our industry…,” he continued.

Foota Hype's latest rant came after he urged the Rastafari community to say something after Lila Iké's declaration on Sunday night that she's sexually attracted to women.

“Disgraceful times for the movement. This cannot continue…One a di real Rasta affi step up and bun a fire pon di corruption weh a damage the image and characteristics of RAS-TAFARI,” that post read.

Many of Spice's fans have expressed enthusiasm at her impending performance at the festival.

“Nuh pay homophonic Jamaicans no mind a fans and money time now,” Ayokea Baxter wrote under her post.

Polly Perry added, “Queen, we are ready for you. You have no idea how much love you're in for.”

Fellow dancehall singjay Jada Kingdom also commented saying, “Try nuh leff mi. Du mi ah beg yuh.”