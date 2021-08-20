Frassdon on the grind

While the novel coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on the entertainment sector locally, one entertainer is telling a slightly different tale.

Dancehall artiste Frassdon says the pandemic has brought him several opportunities to perform stateside, mostly club gigs.

“I've done several shows in the United States since the start of the year and my bookings are increasing. Right now, I'm getting ready to begin a promotional tour of the US and I'm also in dialogue with promoters in the United Kingdom and Europe. Quite possibly, I will be doing some shows in those territories soon,” the deejay shared.

Frassdon, who is originally from St James, has done performances mostly within the tri-state, which comprises New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. He has also done spot dates in Boston.

His musical output includes the recently released Money Flow featuring Chin Bling, Wah Mi Fi Do, and Life Span featuring Rutuk.

Last year, Frassdon released the mixtape titled Dancehall Chap (produced by Kush International Sound) as well as the EP titled RTD.

He hopes to drop his debut album this year.

“I've been doing a lot of work in the studio working on my album. I want to release it later this year,” he shared.

Among his known songs are Untold Story featuring Ricky Teetz, Bugs Bunny, Same One and Want My Money.

— Kevin Jackson