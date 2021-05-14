Frassman Brilliant's 'BET' paying off

Frassman Brilliant's 'BET' paying offFriday, May 14, 2021
Aiming at breaking into the black American market, singjay Frassman Brilliant last weekend premiered his latest video, Call My Number on Black Entertainment Television (BET).
Since its premiere, Frassman's social media platforms have seen an increase in traffic and interaction with fans.
“Well every time I do something, I always like to see growth. I decided to premiere the video on the BET platform, which is a big jump from what I would normally do. I'm just setting the bar for myself,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Over the years music videos for several Jamaican artistes, including Sean Paul, TOK, Beenie Man, Elephant Man, and Mr Vegas have enjoyed rotation on BET.
Frassman believes his latest move can channel his music to new audiences.
“Well, so far, several persons have seen the video and they're loving it. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about it,” he said.
The video for Call My Number was directed by Troublesum.
“I have always catered to the females as far as my music is concerned, and this is a different vibe and mood. People are accustomed to hearing uptempo songs from me but everything is really about timing,” said Frassman.
Born Nicoy Salmon, Frassman Brilliant grew up in Rock Hall, St Andrew, and later in Waltham Park. He presently resides in Connecticut, USA.
Among his better-known songs are Dat Nuh Hard Fi Do, Welcome to Jamaica, Money Hunt, and Pop Off.
— Kevin Jackson
