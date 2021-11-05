Fresh 'jamz' from Coco

Though Jamaican music always had a presence there, the reggae scene in Austin, Texas, is understated compared to Southern California and New York City. Last year, 'home girl' Mary Nicole John launched her Cocojamzmusik label in the Lone Star State's capital.

Known as Coco, John got the label's solo projects going on October 31 with the release of Gyal Flex, a song by deejay Maestro Don. It is on the Loving Colors rhythm.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, John said Cocojamzmusik is not just about hot songs.

“The label has extreme passion for pushing the music forward, even though, like any other business with an aim to make a return off, (but) that is not my main motivating factor. I have a passion for this. This is not like a regular job; I don't go to work on it certain hours then stop. It's a continual process and always is part of my life and my daily works,” she said.

In addition to Gyal Flex, Cocojamzmusik's release roster includes the Rainy Day rhythm with songs like Enjoy Yuh Life by Valiant and Think Twice by Dahvid Slur featuring Lanz, expected out this month.

By late November, John plans to release Sad Song, another single on the Loving Colors, by Kempo.

John is originally from Kansas City, Missouri, where she discovered reggae through Bob Marley, Burning Spear, Israel Vibration, Capleton and Sizzla.

She got officially involved in the music business 17 months ago after several trips to Jamaica. Once she decided to start a label, the next step was identifying artistes.

“My selection of artistes is based on loving the sound of their music and also observation of their dedication and work ethic around their music. One other important factor is their level of professionalism, respect, and communication,” she explained. “Yes, I can produce anyone, but an artiste without the ambition and dedication to their own craft will not bring them to the next level. So the main selection criteria is based on sound, ambition, and dedication.”

Austin is one of the most vibrant live music centres in the United States. It is home to the long-running Austin City Limits show and annual South By Southwest conference where top reggae acts like Kabaka Pyramid and Protoje have performed.

Venues like the Flamingo Cantina have featured reggae artistes for many years.

While dancehall artistes got Cocojamzmusik off the ground, John plans to eventually diversify her product.

“I don't have limits to what I can accomplish with this label. Additionally, I have a strong passion to help those whom I produce achieve their goals and bring their music international. So, I feel that with this love and dedication for the genre of music and the artistes that I work with I can push the music and artistes to a next level. My goal is to spread my production around and out to the world from Jamaica to every continent,” she said.