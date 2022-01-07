G Whizz's still winning

G Whizz's 14-song sophomore album, Just Winning , is slated for release in February. He anticipates a favourable response by listeners.

“It's been months in the making and I'm excited for persons to hear the growth and changes over my career. There is something there for original fans and for prospective fans alike. Everyone can find something there they can relate to,” said G Whizz.

Just Winning includes collaborations with Jah Vinci, Ikaya, Jesse Royal, and Julian Marley. The project is executive co-produced by Fams House Studio and WesBentEnterprise, with assistant producers Digital One Productions.

The set's first single, the Afro-Caribbean flavoured She Violate, was released December 28. Its official video is available on GwhizzVevo.

“Men go through a lot with women who violate and play with their hearts as well, so I know lots of people can relate to the topic, especially men. We wanted to release the first single to show fans we can create topical songs,” said G Whizz.

Just Winning is the follow-up body of work to Live Life And Love It, released in 2014.

Born Garland Rowe, G Whizz is known for the hit songs including Life and Bartender.