G Whizz's winning

Singer G Whizz says his musical growth is evident on Just Winning, his sophomore album which is scheduled for release in February.

The 14-track set is the follow-up to his 2011 Japan-only release Live Life and Love it.

“I have grown musically since my Japan album. The growth in the music has been a lot because the first album was like a compilation of songs. On this album, I got to create new songs and curve it into the direction that I wanted, more up to date songs and showing my versatility more,” G Whizz told the Jamaica Observer.

Just Winning features collaborations with Ikaya, Jesse Royal, Julian Marley and Jah Vinci. It is executive produced by Fams House Music and Wesley Barrett.

“Bless up all the producers who made this album possible, locally and overseas. We gave some up-and-coming producers with good productions, a chance on this album,” said G Whizz.

The artiste, who scored his first major hit 13 years ago with Life, said a lot of work went into creating Just Winning.

“A lot of work and effort went into creating this masterpiece. I have songs as far back as five years ago in the vaults, one of which is a song with Ikaya. I also flew to Miami to record with Julian Marley at his studio. Everything is a process and a lot of work went into this,” he added.

G Whizz continued, “There is a wide variety of songs. I guarantee that persons will like a song or a few. Its all about the music and the production.”

She Violate is the first single from Just Winning, which was recently released.

Born Garland Rowe, G Whizz is known for the hit songs Bartender, On and On, Better Soon Come, Ghetto Life and Can't Love You Like Me featuring D'Angel.