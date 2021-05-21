Gabriella Kochella's a friend indeed

Although she wasn't born in Jamaica, her Jamaican parents made sure that she feasted on a healthy supply of the local music and culture.

New York-based singer Gabriella Kochella blends her Jamaican culture with the sounds of R&B and soul. That mash-up brings together an appetising fusion which defines her as an artiste.

Last year, Gabriella Kochella released the song Friend Dem which she has now decided to throw some promotional push behind. The song was produced by Africa-based Yannick Beats.

“ Friend Dem was inspired by me not being able to have the usual access to friends and family that I was used to during the pandemic. So, it really got me thinking about the ones I hold dear to my heart and how important they are to me,” said Gabriella Kochella.

She added, “The song has been released for a while now but it has longevity. I sometimes get tired of hearing it, but it amazes me how excited people get after hearing it for the first time.”

Said Gabriella: “Growing up in New York City, the Jamaican culture is very pervasive so I had the full yard experience throughout the years except for the weather of course. I currently reside in The Bronx.”

She describes her sound and style as unique.

“At the risk of not sounding cliché, I am unique. Unique in the sense that whatever genre of music I attempt to do I naturally perform it on a high level. Sonically, I sound like no other, and me nuh too hard fi look pon either. But if anyone listens to my catalogue of music, they will be very impressed at the type of music and messages I have to offer,” she shared.

She continued, “I've always been musically inclined but the actual path I'm taking in music kind of just happened by chance. Actually going to the studio to record a song; nothing too serious, but then the person who brought me there realising that I was capable of much more. Then from there we both decided that I'm gonna pursue this musical path.”

Born Gabrielle Burrell, she says her goal is to inspire with her music.

“I hope to make a living doing something I love and leave an imprint that is inspirational to someone years from now.”

— Kevin Jackson