Georgie laid to rest

GEORGE “Georgie” Robinson, who Bob Marley referenced in his 1974 hit song No Woman No Cry , was laid to rest at the Sunset Burial Park in Shooter's Hill, St Andrew, yesterday.

The thanksgiving service was held at the same location.

Georgie, who was in his 80s, passed away on October 6. He had been battling diabetes for several years and had a leg amputated.

Georgie had become a staple at the Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road, St Andrew. There is also a mural of him on a perimeter wall on the property.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer a day after his death, Sharon Marley said Georgie was well loved by her family and in the Trench Town community.

“Georgie was way up in his 80s. So he was so wise and shared so much of that knowledge with us. His vision was grounded in true Rasta roots and so we took his utterances with deep regard. So to lose an elder like Georgie is to lose a walking piece of history and information. He was also a touch with home... Trench Town. A lot of the things we now know about those early years, we wouldn't had it not been for Georgie,” she said.

Bob Marley died in 1981 of cancer. He was 36.