Georgie laid to rest

Georgie laid to restFriday, October 29, 2021
|
GEORGE “Georgie” Robinson, who Bob Marley referenced in his 1974 hit song No Woman No Cry , was laid to rest at the Sunset Burial Park in Shooter's Hill, St Andrew, yesterday.
The thanksgiving service was held at the same location.
Georgie, who was in his 80s, passed away on October 6. He had been battling diabetes for several years and had a leg amputated.
Georgie had become a staple at the Bob Marley Museum on Hope Road, St Andrew. There is also a mural of him on a perimeter wall on the property.
In an interview with the Jamaica Observer a day after his death, Sharon Marley said Georgie was well loved by her family and in the Trench Town community.
“Georgie was way up in his 80s. So he was so wise and shared so much of that knowledge with us. His vision was grounded in true Rasta roots and so we took his utterances with deep regard. So to lose an elder like Georgie is to lose a walking piece of history and information. He was also a touch with home... Trench Town. A lot of the things we now know about those early years, we wouldn't had it not been for Georgie,” she said.
Bob Marley died in 1981 of cancer. He was 36.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy