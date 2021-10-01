GiNal Uptown seeks big break

DEEJAY on the rise, GiNal Uptown rides the beat like a seasoned veteran on his latest single Roll X. The vocal delivery of the song, which has drawn comparisons to dancehall artistes Govana and Stylo G, was produced by DJ Shells.

“ Roll X was inspired by an old saying in rural Jamaica, 'time fi come gwope'. The hook is saying that, time is up. A time fi dem go in, make way for the new wave,” GiNal Uptown explained.

Released on July 20, Roll X has garnered positive feedback on social media.

“So far the feedback has been overwhelming great. The comparisons to artistes such as Stylo G and Govana is a big compliment for me. It signals that I am on the right path. Persons believe this could be a big song if given the right opportunity,” the dancehall artiste shared.

A video for Roll X, directed by GiNal Uptown and shot by Grindley Studios, was recently released.

Born Gairy Blake, GiNal Uptown is originally from Clarendon. After graduating from Glenmuir High, he migrated to Bronx, New York. He is the younger brother of gospel recording artiste 2nd Chance. He is also one half of the identical twin deejay duo Reggaetwinz.

Said GiNal Uptown, “My humble beginnings, now play a pivotal role in the inspiration for type of content I like to create. GiNal derives from original and Uptown represents the Bronx, the combination GiNAL Uptown creates a mystique as the name suggests, sneaky bars, sly punchlines, mi a GiNal but in a creative way. You just never know what I'm coming with next, so as far as the 'table' I would always be bringing the dessert.”

GiNal Uptown is working on an EP which will feature production by Seanizzle, Steadly Meddz, DJ Shells, Beatmania and Noliatainment.

“I hope to inspire others to follow their dreams and know that it's never too late. I strive to create the things I wish existed. Live in the moment and never stop creating. I also want my sons to look back and be proud of the legacy that their father created and lastly for my exes to say damn I messed up,” said GiNal Uptown.

— Kevin Jackson