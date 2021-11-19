Ginjah's got soul

Ginjah's got soulFriday, November 19, 2021
Singer Ginjah has been making his presence felt in music circles ever since he released the song Music Alone in 2006. Along the way, he has scored hits, including Never Lost My Way, Can't Call Ginjah Name and Sweet Killer .
In May, he released the 15-track album Reggae Soul Man which was produced by Nature's Way Entertainment. It is his fourth full-length project.
“Reggae music is one of the most influential genres of music worldwide. It has always been a source of inspiration to people in diverse parts of the world. Back in the day, people use to look up to reggae artistes for guidance and upliftment. Things are so different now because the music has been watered down but I am here to restore its integrity,” said Ginjah.
Soul Man, a song produced by Conroy Smith, is his latest effort. It was released in September.
“I am putting back the soul in reggae music. My songs carry messages of love, healing and inspiration. I make music to heal the people and awake their consciousness,” he said.
— Kevin Jackson
