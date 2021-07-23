Ginjah works wonders in LA

With a new album out, Ginjah has found it tough doing in-concert promotion due to the novel coronavirus. But on June 26, he got an opportunity to plug Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man at a high-profile event in Los Angeles.

The occasion was a tour of the recently opened SoFi Stadium in the Inglewood area of that city. One of the companies involved in the event was KJLH 102.3 FM which is owned by Taxi Productions, whose principal is Stevie Wonder.

“This event was an opportunity to allow the community to tour the first football stadium in Los Angeles, so it was a great honour to be a part of it. I grew up listening to Stevie Wonder and never thought that one day I would be part of an event owned by his station. It gave me the opportunity to expand my fan base and grab the attention of a new audience,” said Ginjah, who lives in southern California.

He added that he was scheduled to perform two songs from ' The Reggae Soul Man' but ended up doing six.

“It may not seem like much but in this case, it was a big opportunity because it's not easy to get an invitation from such a prestigious radio station,” Ginjah stated.

KJLH 102.3 FM has been a pillar of the black community for 60 years. In addition to its format of rhythm and blues and soul music, it provides a voice for activities in the black community.

Wonder purchased the station in 1969. It maintains a contemporary rhythm and blues and classic soul playlist, with slots of hip hop.

Ginjah The Reggae Soul Man is Ginjah's seventh album. Produced by Natures Way Entertainment, it was released in May.

Two songs have been released from the 15-song set to date — Pressures of Life and Procrastinate.