Glowing words for Poetry in Motion

On the heels of his performance at this year's Poetry in Motion (PiM), actor and comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis says he hopes to see more spoken word events in Jamaica.

“Poetry [and] storytelling are rich and rewarding expressions of our culture and should be encouraged. Words are powerful. As the Bible says in John 1 verse 1, 'In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God',” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The 19th edition of the programme was held on Sunday. Other performers included Errol Dunkley, Dr Olive Senior (Jamaica's Poet Laureate), Prof Clinton Hutton, Stephen Wise, and conceptualiser Yasus Afari. Other acts, dubbed GeneratioNeXt, include Elsa Joel (India), Trudy Knockless, Karae B, Fabian Sommerville, Samoya Banton, Aliyah Gordon, and Prim Lewis.

Ellis said this was his second time on PiM, having performed for the first time 10 years ago.

He said this staging was memorable.

“It was a beautiful experience. The range of moods and topics presented by the participating poets was refreshing,” he said.

Meanwhile, PiM organiser Yasus Afari was equally pleased with the overall execution of the event.

“I'm very pleased with the overall production, the performances and the response to Poetry in Motion 2022. Our videographers had some technical glitches so we had to stream to an alternative platform. However, we have since uploaded Poetry in Motion 2022 on our designated Jamaica Tv Radio on Youtube. So I'm also pleased that we managed to cope and have a highly successful 19th annual staging as we look forward to PiM 2023, Sunday, February 26, 2023, as well as Jamaica Poetry Festival in Kingston on Sunday, August 14, 2022,” he told the Splash.

He further said he had multiple highlights for the evening's proceedings.

“The 'GeneratioNeXt' stepped up, shook off the nerves and anxieties and delivered splendidly. Seven-year-old Aliyah Gordon, Trudy Knockless, Samoya Banton, Karae B and, of course, our international guest from India, Elsa Joel, we [are] particularly impressive. Our decor, delightful live studio audience and supportive sponsors were also important highlights, within our mantra of clean, intelligent fun for the entire family,” he added.

According to the organiser, viewers tuned in from the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Dubai, India, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Netherlands, Cayman Islands, Anguilla, and Jamaica.