Good feeling for D'Yani

FOR six years, singer D'Yani has been trying to get that breakthrough hit. His ambition is realised with Feelings (remix) featuring singer Jada Kingdom.

Feelings (remix), co-produced by Nicholas “Echo Beats” Graham and DownSound Records, topped several iTunes Reggae Charts regionally. The original version was released last November, while the remix was released on May 8.

“The lesson along the way is one of perseverance and having the courage, self-discipline, and drive to pursue music whole heartedly,” D'Yani told Jamaica Observer's Splash.

“I feel good about the recognition we have been getting, given the fact that we have been putting in a lot of work so I am really grateful for the response. The supporters of my music as well as the general public have really taken to the recent tracks. It has been nothing short of amazing,” he continued.

He explained how the hit song, Feelings, came about.

“The concept in which I intended to display was the 'ideal form of love' which we all dream of. So, with that being said that's how the concept was developed. So, you can say love was the inspiration behind the track,” he said.

“When Jada indicated that she wanted to be on the remix of the song, to me, it signified her appreciation for music and young talent and I respect that. Not many artistes would willingly do that, so that gave me new found respect for that. It also solidified the potency of the track itself,” he continued.

Since the start of the year, D'Yani has been on a high, connecting in a positive way with music lovers with songs such as Heaven Telegram (more than 1,000,000 views on YouTube), Give My Love Away, You're Mine, and Birthday.

His messages are universal, ranging from matters of the heart and social issues, while easily connecting with his growing fan base.

D'Yani, whose given name Andre Chavanie McCormack, attended the Wolmer's High School for Boys' in Kingston and later received a degree in international shipping logistics and supply chain management at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) in east Kingston.

“I worked at Kingston Wharves Limited during CMU and after for a short while, before doing music full time. Music was my passion, and the goal at the end of it all, the intention was set from high school so I was fulfilling my purpose,” he explained.

“Music for me began at high school. I was influenced by a friend who recommended that I should go to the studio because he felt that I had a unique voice. The journey has been worthwhile. I have had phases of ups and downs and I am grateful for the experience to be on this path,” said D'Yani.

From early on, D'Yani earned the respect and support of his community in Angels, Spanish Town.

“My community support has been good. I have had many words of encouragement from friends who have seen my growth from a youth to a man,” he said.

He made his recording debut in 2010 with Lovers Go, a collaboration with Eva Hype.

The singer has an eclectic taste in music. He is influenced by American singers Jackie Wilson and Bob Dylan, as well as locals greats Dennis Brown and Bob Marley. Mavado also makes his cut.

D'Yani, who recently collaborated with soca star Nailah Blackman, said he has a number of unreleased projects.

“I hope to fulfill my purpose ultimately, which is to deliver a message to the soul, messenger may vary but the message remains the same which is to Live Life And Prosper #LLAP.”