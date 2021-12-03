Good vibes from Sycure Gyan'I

Manchester-born reggae artiste Sycure Gyan'I has his eyes set on a lasting career in music. Armed with his musical arsenal, he recently released Look Good, which he hopes will open doors for him.

“I've been singing since I was a little boy; my father had a sound system. He would always give me the mic, that's how it all started, and I've been singing ever since. From those early days I knew I wanted to be an international reggae star. This a very big goal but with hard work and dedication I will achieve it,” said Sycuri Gyan'I.

The singer, who lists Bob Marley, Dennis Brown, Garnette Silk, and Lucky Dube among his musical influences, believes the key to success lies within the quality of his music.

“I am creating a personal relationship with everyone who listens to my music. All my songs are soulful and melodious. I make music that touches the hearts of my fans,” he said.

He said the feedback to his latest release, Too Much, has given him the urge to continue.

“I have a good feeling about this song. I'm getting a lot of positive feedback about it; everyone who has heard it say it's going to be a hit,” he said.

Produced by Love Star Music Production, Too Much is featured on the Good Woman rhythm. It was released in September.

Sycuri Gyan'I, whose given name is Ralston Richards, launched his recording career in 2017 with Your Love on the Unity Yawd label.

— Kevin Jackson