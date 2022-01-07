East Fest comeback?

EAST Fest, the St Thomas-based music festival organised by the sibling reggae band Morgan Heritage, could be returning to the local entertainment calendar very soon, COVID-19 permitting.

Morgan Heritage member Gramps Morgan told the Jamaica Observer's Splash that his team is looking into returning the event, which was last staged in 2007, to the roster of reggae festivals in Jamaica.

“There is no definite date and, of course, at this time COVID has to be factored into everything one does. But at this time we are looking at the analytics because an event like East Fest has to come back,” he said.

Morgan admitted that part of the reason the festival was discontinued was that the organisers lost sight of the original vision for the event.

“The truth is we strayed from what we had originally set out to do. It was a unique space catering to the entire family. East Fest was a place where the church, Nyabinghi, and reggae and dancehall music had its place and was packaged so well; and we lost sight of that and it's a lesson for us,” said Morgan.

“There is most definitely a space for a festival like East Fest. We see other festivals have come us since and there is a place for everyone. So once we have put all the plans in place, we are bringing it back to our place over in St Thomas,” Morgan noted.

Since the departure of East Fest, dancehall artiste Popcaan stepped up to the plate organising his annual dancehall showcase Unruly Fest. This event has garnered widespread popularity attracting international attention and patronage from the likes of hip hop artiste and mogul Drake and Tory Lanez. Both Unruly Fest and East Fest, which were held at the Goodyear Oval in Morant Bay, followed in the footsteps of St Thomas-based major stage shows, including Saddle to the East.

Since COVID-19 and its restrictions on mass gatherings, local music festivals, like the rest of the entertainment industry, have suffered and only four of the major festivals – Reggae Sumfest, Reggae Sunsplash, Jamaica Jazz, and Blues Festival, and Rebel Salute – have ventured into the virtual space.

The local entertainment landscape has seen a number of annual music festivals and large stage shows become dormant. These include Follow The Arrow, Blue Mountain Music Festival, Sting, Shaggy and Friends, Soul By the Sea, Sound Di Alarm, Summer Sizzle, and A St Mary Mi Come From.