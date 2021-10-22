Greater glory to 'George's'

Their neighbours (Kingston College) at North Street usually hold bragging rights when it comes to musical alumni, but Peter Henry was always aware of the unheralded talent that passed through the halls of St George's College (StGC).

He called on fellow Georgians for support on the Greater Glory Riddim, a 14-song compilation album produced by his One House Records. It is being released today by VP Records.

It includes the title song by Mikey General and Daddy by Henry who goes by the moniker, Pete Starr.

“There are some top producers in the industry that are alumni of StGC, and I feel the artistes have not been given a fair chance throughout the past two decades to showcase their talents. So I decided, as my giveback to my schoolmates, I'll do this for them,” Henry told the Jamaica Observer.

Other artistes and songs on the Greater Glory are Jahni C (Free The Youths), Jim Redz (2 O'Clock Short), and Way Out by Iya Tear.

An airline pilot by profession, Henry began work on the Greater Glory in 2019 shortly after his father died. Assembling artistes for the project was not difficult, since he knew most of them; nor was completing the actual rhythm.

“Well, honestly, it's not too difficult as when I am on layovers all over the world I still get time to unwind, and this is where my creative mind is most active,” Henry explained. “Many ideas I had was whilst at work in different countries.”

Henry attended StGC from 1992 to 1998, a fruitful period for their football programme. The student population was diverse, much more than the 1950s and 1960s when the roster was dominated by boys from Chinese and middle-class background.

Although KC's music roll call has names like Jackie Mittoo, Augustus Pablo, Tyrone Downie, Gussie Clarke, Donovan Germain, and Chris Chin, StGC produced Byron Lee and the Dragonaires, bassist Derrick Barnett, and drummer Desi Jones.

Of his six years there, Peter Henry has fond memories.

“My experience was a very eye-opening one. I met very good friends from varied backgrounds which helped to shape me into the person I am today. I realised not everyone had it easy in life...it was an eye-opener for me,” he said. “As a result of this, I am now able to empathise and communicate with everyone effectively. So my experience at St George's College was fun, educational; it helped me to forge many strong bonds.”