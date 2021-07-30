Gyal Ediot cheers on Jamaica's Olympic team in Tokyo

Dancehall artiste Gyal Ediot believes he has created the perfect track to cheer on team Jamaica at each staging of the Olympic Games.

“I want this single to be number one on every chart. I want it to be the Olympic theme song for this and every Olympics to come. This is a song that celebrates our athletes, telling the world that we are still here ready to compete,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Titled On U Mark Set Go, the track was produced by Canada-based Kyoni Recordz Production and released on July 1.

Gyal Ediot has been on his musical journey for over two decades, originally as Sarge of the comedy duo, Apache Chief and Sarge. Now performing under a new name and currently based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Jamaican-born artiste has been releasing relatable music for listeners of all ages such as Kut Dem All Off, Neva Know, Daddy Rock, One Life To Live and Why Do Fools Fall In Love.

The Olympic Games kicked off in Tokyo, Japan on July 23 and will run until August 8.

Gyal Ediot (given name Garfield Lewis) added more entertainers should actively endorse Jamaican athletes through songs.

“We have to support the athletes that represent our country. When you think about it, as an artiste, we want to be supported by our fellow Jamaicans because we also represent our country. Therefore, why not lead by example. Support our athletes. We all have one goal showcasing Jamaica to the world,” he said.

Even after 13 years, Gyal Ediot added that his favourite Olympic moment is still the historic 2008 100m men's final.

“My favourite Olympic moment is when (Usain) Bolt broke his own world record in 2008 at the Beijing Olympics with a run of 9.69 seconds. This is because in my eyes Bolt solidified his as the one to be beat and his talent could not be denied. I also noticed how this brought our country together, this was this sense of pride, and patriotism that was shown and felt by every single Jamaican as a result of this,” Gyal Ediot said.

The artiste has high expectations of the Jamaican athletes this staging.

“Nothing is impossible. I know our Jamaican athletes will show up and do their best. That's all we can ask for. I do believe their efforts will be rewarded,” he continued.

Jamaica first participated in the Olympics in 1948. To date, athletes have amassed 78 medals; 22 gold, 35 silver and 21 bronze.