Halie is one Good Gyal

Principal of Ragz to Richez Production, producer Vannesa “Halie” Dixon, is determined to leave her mark in the local musical arena.

“I want to know 10 years from now some of Jamaica's finest productions, collaborations and rhythms were from Ragz to Richez Production. I want to be recognised as a relevant part of the dancehall legacy,” Dixon, 28, told the Jamaica Observer.

She is currently still promoting the track Good Gyal by Ding Dong. Officially released in January, Halie says it has been well received so far.

“The feedback has been great. I think it will be even greater when we release the video as it is highly anticipated by his fans,” she said.

Good Gyal is not the first collaboration between the producer and Ding Dong. The pair worked together on Mirrors, released in May 2020.

The Manchester High School alumna got involved in music production in 2016.

She explained that the decision stemmed from sheer passion.

“I started producing because I love music and I see it as an expressing form of art, how the instrumentals are composed, how the artistes write and deliver their crafts and how the audience reacts to the finishing product. I couldn't help wanting to contribute to its legacy,” she explained.

Among her previous productions are the Love Lane Riddim, Luxury Life Riddim and Public Figure Riddim, which collectively features artistes such as Devin Di Dakta, Vershon, Tanto Blacks and up and coming artistes Shremkell, Chad Hype, and Kadeem “Kenzic” Wilson.

She said being a female in a male dominated space has not posed a problem.

“I think the industry is challenging generally I wouldn't say it's more challenging for me as a female because I haven't experienced any disadvantages because of my gender thus far,” said Dixon.

She further said her versatility makes her unique.

“I am eclectic so my riddims are a mixture of everything from the party songs to ones about reality. I do Afrobeats, reggaeton, dancehall, reggae, soca, you name it,” the producer said.

She has major projects in the works.

“I am currently working on a juggle which I am super excited about. It will be my first juggle for 2021,” Dixon added.