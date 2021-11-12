Fancy footwork

SHE is the ball of energy that is oftentimes seen on stages and video performances, and current hype girl for dancehall sensation Shenseea.

Meet dancer and choreographer Happy Feet.

She was given this moniker by a very close family friend, who noticed that the then teenager just could not keep still — always moving, whether the music was audible or simply a 'riddim' playing in her head. Named after the 2006 Warner Bros animated adventure about a gifted, tap-dancing penguin who also could not keep still, the name fit like a glove and has drawn legions of adoring fans to this petite artiste.

“Dancing has just always been a passion of mine. Ever since I can remember I have loved to dance and it came straight up through high school and here I am... I just love to dance,” she told the Jamaica Observer's Splash in a shy, hushed tone, quite different from the over-the-top energy she displays on stage and on camera.

Equipped with just her innate talent, Happy Feet began the journey as a promo girl for the popular, local energy drink Boom. She began to get noticed at the various promotions staged by Boom islandwide. It was this point that she realised a livelihood could be had from dance and was only too happy to make the best of what she was being given.

“I started working with Romeich Entertainment and, you know, he manages Shenseea so we just began working on choreography for her and it has just gotten bigger and better. I remember performing in Israel and I just could not believe it. Apart from the amount of people, I could not help thinking about the fact that these people all the way over here were loving dancehall music; like this was such an experience,” she said.

It is on international stages like this that Happy Feet envisions taking her craft.

“I see myself doing major shows like a BET Awards and the Grammy Awards. Dancing and choreographing for major artistes. I want to be dancing with Beyonce and artistes like that, and I see it happening in the future. The truth is Shenseea is working at doing the crossover into those markets and with the linkage and connections, it can happen for her. We talk about this all the time and she knows that's what I want and I'm sure she would make it happen for me if that is possible,” she shared.

Until that moment comes, Happy Feet is committed to upping her game and remains busy sharing her talent.

She told the Observer that big things are in the pipeline with Boom and its parent company Wisynco but kept the details close to her chest.

“Yuh know we can't talk about certain things until all the details sort out and sign off. But trust me, it's coming.”

She is currently the centre of an online challenge which involves seeing if her followers can recreate a piece choreography done to the song LaLa by up-and-coming act Amanyea.

As for her style of dance, she explained that it is 100 per cent dancehall, but what sets her apart is her energy.

“When you see me performing, it's all about the energy. It is the thing that I use to touch my audience and make them feel the music and the performance. So dancer know to bring the energy when I am choreographing. It haffi be big and loud... energy up,” she said.

On the personal side, Happy Feet's given name is Toni Gay O'Meally. She attended the Merl Grove High School in the Corporate Area. At this time, she can't see herself doing anything but dance but hinted at being involved in several small businesses to increase her streams of income.

On her Instagram page profile, she describes herself as a “Birl”.

“It simply means I'm a tomboy. But, at the same time, mi can switch it up. So mi can don the hair and lip gloss and handbag, but then I'm very comfortable in my shorts and sneakers a thug it out. There is no sexual connotation. It's just that I can do both and enjoy it,” she managed to explain before bursting into riotous laughter.