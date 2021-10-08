HBK makes his move

Many entertainers born in New York City have never shied from expressing their West Indian heritage. It's a nod to the flood of Caribbean immigrants who settled in the Big Apple during the 1970s.

Rapper HBK Mani's roots are in Clarendon. For his latest song, Money I Move, he links with Skillibeng, one of the hottest acts in dancehall.

Produced by Money Inna Kyle, the single was released in late September. HBK Mani says he was blown away when he heard a draft of the song early this year.

“I went down to Jamaica and my uncle who makes beats got him (Skillibeng) on a song. And I was like, 'that's so vile, I gotta hop on it',” he recalled. “I recorded a verse down there but when I came back to the States, I rewrote my verse and re-recorded it.”

This is 19-year-old HBK Mani's first shot at dancehall music. His previous songs — Mihawk and Double — are straight-ahead rap songs.

Like Busta Rhymes and Shinehead, other New York City-reared artistes with Jamaican heritage, HBK Mani readily embraced the culture of his parents' homeland. Skillibeng, whose hit songs include Brik pan Brik and Mr Universe, is one of the Jamaican acts he admires.

His biggest influence, however, is arguably the biggest name in contemporary music.

“I really like Drake because of his versatility. He's able to do whatever you put him in and I want to stay in that league,” said HBK Mani.