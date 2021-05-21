Let's hear it for the 'Boss'

The road to chart success has not been easy for newcomer Nation Boss. The singer struggled financially early in life and got expelled from high school.

He was unable to complete studies at Knockalva Agriculture School in Hanover due to financial difficulties.

The 22-year-old currently has one of the biggest songs in Jamaica with Humans. It is produced by Dominic “Troublemekka” McDonald.

“All the hurtful things that have been done to me give me the reason and the drive to go on. Humans is based off my real-life experiences,” shared Nation Boss in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

The song chronicles a failed relationship and indifferent treatment by relatives.

“At times I doubted whether the song would be a hit. It was kind of a shock at first, and then I realised that so many people accepted the conscious energy,” he explained.

In early January, a freestyle of Humans was uploaded to Instagram and shared by several persons including popular entertainers Popcaan and Bugle.

The viral buzz caught the attention of McDonald, whose productions include Hands Up by Beenie Man and Singer J, as well as the Double Trouble rhythm. He reached out to Nation Boss and offered to produce an official version of his song.

He accepted, having been a fan of McDonald's work through listening to his beats online. Nation Boss journeyed from his home in St Ann to the producer's Olympic Gardens recording studio where Humans was recorded.

An official video for Humans was released in March and was directed by RD Studios. It has racked up more than four million views on YouTube.

Since the song's breakthrough, Nation Boss has enjoyed a change in fortune.

“It's just a lot of joy and happiness. I'm focusing on doing good music and moving forward,” he said.

Born Kushilo Kelly Lowe in Spanish Town, Nation Boss lived in Barbados for a while. On his return to Jamaica, he resided in Davis Town, St Ann and attended York Castle High School.

Though he excelled at football in the daCosta Cup, he was expelled while in fourth form.

He found solace in music after leaving Knockalva Agricultural School.

“I was introduced to music upon my return to Jamaica, but I pretty much was born with music. I'm based around realness and genuine energy, because that's what the music industry is lacking. Mostly negative lyrics are being sung and I'm a positive and conscious artiste,” said Nation Boss.

In addition to McDonald, he has worked with producers Cut Stone Studios, Hot Boxx, and Pyramid Records.

Telephone and Emotions are Nation Boss' follow-up singles. The latter is a collaboration with Yaksta.