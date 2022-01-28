Hezron goes soul-searching on

There's a little bit of Memphis soul on TikTok, the latest song from singer-songwriter Hezron. Released January 21, it favours the sound that exploded in that southern American city during the 1960s.

Hezron co-produced the single with Devon Bradshaw, bass player of the Jahpostles Band, which toured with Garnet Silk in the 1990s.

It was Bradshaw who created the music, then sent it to Hezron.

“I didn't really have a soul song in mind. I just know that I wanted to write a sexy song on the album for my female fans with a riddim or music that really connect deep within the soul. And an old-school feel music like an Al Green or Otis Redding was the clear and only option,” Hezron explained.

TikTok is the follow-up to Man On a Mission, which was released last year. Both songs are part of his album, scheduled to be released in April by Tad's International Record.

Hezron has released several singles in the past five years. While most have been well-received, they never achieved mega-hit status.

That has never fazed him.

“I never think hit single when I write, I just go with the heart and soul,” he said.

Most of the songs on the upcoming album are written by the St James-born artiste whose real name is Hezron Clarke. The lone cover is The Rising Sun, a song produced by Tad Dawkins, head of Tad's International Record.

Also on the album is Plant A Seed, produced by Danny Breakenridge for Upstairs Music.

It will be Hezron's second album. His first, The Life I Live(d) was released in 2014 by Tad's International Records.