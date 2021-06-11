Hits of the summer

SUMMER is when major record labels try to woo consumers, specifically the teen and college markets, with their big-budget releases.

So important it is for an artiste to secure a hit for this period that publications, including Billboard magazine, put out an annual Songs of The Summer countdown each week, starting June until September.

In dancehall circles, there have been many summer hits. VP Records' annual Reggae Gold compilation is usually a precursor for what makes the chart.

Gimmie the Light by Sean Paul, Give it to Her by Tanto Metro and Devonte, and Hot Gal Today (Haffie Get Da Gal Deh) by Sean Paul and Mr Vegas were crossover hits for VP Records. Each dented the US Billboard pop charts.

Here are some of the memorable dancehall summer hits in recent years:

Yeah Yeah – Aidonia

Released in 2017 and produced by Emudio Records. It got a late start but ignited a dance craze that lasted late into the year.

Party Shot – Popcaan

One of the biggest jams of Popcaan's career, Party Shot got dances started in the summer of 2012. Produced by Linton “TJ” White for TJ Records, this groove topped local charts for several weeks.

Cheerleader (Felix Jaehn remix) – OMI

A remix of OMI's Cheerleader by German DJ Felix Jaehn became a surprise global hit in 2015. It topped Billboard's Songs of the Summer chart and several others. Locally, it enjoyed radio prominence, breathing new life into a ditty that was first released as a ska single three years earlier.

Summertime – Vybz Kartel

The World Boss had a hot one in 2011 with Summertime, produced by Adidjaheim Records. It spent several weeks at number one in Jamaica.

Holiday – Ding Dong featuring Chevaughn

An unknown singer, Chevaughn Clayton, teamed with dance master Ding Dong for 2010's massive Holiday which creates ripples to this day.

Lockdown – Koffee

Producer Dane Ray got some attention with this jam, which kept Grammy-winning Koffee on the charts throughout 2020.

Fever – Vybz Kartel

Although it was certified gold four years after its release, Fever was an explosive hit in 2016, making its way onto the Billboard R&B Charts. Produced by TJ Records, it kept the summer vibes flowing.

Tuff – Rygin King

The breakthrough hit for the Montego Bay-based deejay was this trap/dancehall nugget. Tuff catapulted the former Magnum King of The Dancehall competitor to star status.

Gal a Bubble – Konshens

Konshens was red-hot in 2012 with this one. He has a winning formula when it comes to delivering hooks, and it worked on Gal a Bubble.

Dutty Wine – Tony Matterhorn

Selector-turned-deejay Tony Matterhorn had a surprise smash in 2006 with this Stephen “Supa Hype” Davis-produced hit. Dutty Wine went to the top of local charts for 13 weeks, and made the Top 30 of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Charts.