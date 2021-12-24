Hoodcelebrityy does the rounds

JAMAICAN-BORN international singjay Hoodcelebrityy is pleased with the execution of her recent slew of surprise pop-ups at schools in the tri-state area.

“The highlight of the experience for me was when the kids started coming up on stage dancing with me. It was fun and very shocking at the same time how they weren't shy. These kids were really outgoing and I love that about kids,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

Between December 15 and 17, the 30-year-old entertainer made surprise pop-ups to Madiba Prep Middle School for Social Justice and Innovation, The Urban Assembly Harlem, and New York Edge – The Young Women's Leadership School of Brooklyn, New York.

Hoodcelebrityy (given name Tina Pinnock) said it was important to conduct these impromptu performances to provide inspiration for the youth of the respective institutions.

“I saw it necessary to conduct these series of performances because I feel like kids need to see the future. They need to see these things in their faces and understand that it's a light at the end of the tunnel. And this could be them as well cause once upon a time I was them,” she said.

Accompanied by DJ Moody, Hoodcelebrityy performed a few of her hits for students and gave them a snippet of her soon-to-be-released single Catch It set to release January 7, 2022.

The singjay said that her sets were welcomed at all the schools.

“I was received very well. I mean, honestly, my music is fun an great vibes so it's hard to not receive it well. And kids love fun and good vibes,” she said.

Hoodcelebrityy hails from Portmore in St Catherine, but migrated to the United States 17 years ago. She continues to put in the work to maintain the momentum she earned with her 2017 breakout hit Walking Trophy.

“My goals are to keep going, really just keep going… don't stop. [I want to] accomplish everything that I didn't accomplish in 2021. Honestly, 2022 is my year again and this time it will be bigger,” the entertainer added.