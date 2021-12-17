Hot Frass keeps it real

It's been two years since Hot Frass got dancehall fans jamming to Polo , a nod to the popular designer casual wear. He is back with No Fraud Polo , a song produced by Ireland Records.

The St Thomas-born deejay has had some successful follow-ups to Polo including Space Ship (with I-Octane) and Birthday Bwoy. In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, he stated that an artiste without a hot song is nobody in dancehall music.

“It's very impotant to have a hit song. When yuh have a hit song, people want to interview yuh an' tings like dat. When yuh have a hit song, is like yuh is di prime minister,” he said.

Hot Frass has been recording songs since his early teens but it was not until Polo (featuring Takeova) hit that dancehall fans began taking notice of him in a big way. While Space Ship, Birthday Bwoy and Cup Cake did well, they did not have the magnitude of his breakthrough song which was co-produced by Music UK Records and Claims Records.

Hot Frass blames the lack of consistent chart presence on inadequate marketing which he hopes will change now that he has a new home.

“Dat's why wi link wid Ireland [Records] suh wi can gi di ting di right promotion. Dat's di most important ting,” he said.

Born Romaine Lindsay, Hot Frass played Spaulding Cup cricket as a fast-bowler for Paul Bogle High School. After being expelled from school, he concentrated on a career in entertainment.

Another key component to staying alive in the competitive dancehall arena, he stressed, is being original.

“My soun' different, man. Mi fulla different flows, fulla different lyrics, different metaphors. Everybody a sing 'bout di same ting suh wi try come wid a difference,” said Hot Frass.

— Howard Campbell