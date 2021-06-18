Hurricane Ivan blows Jamaica's way

The music of Guyana encompasses a range of musical styles that draw from various influences including Indian, Latino-Hispanic, European, African, Chinese, and Amerindian music.

Guyanese recording artiste Hurricane Ivan, whose musical output is a unique fusion of Guyanese and Jamaican music, says he is ready to have his voice heard around the world.

“I'm bringing something totally different to the music scene; it's a mixture of chutney, calypso, dancehall and reggae. It's a winning formula, and people are going to love it,” the deejay explained.

His debut dancehall single, Green Paper, was released last month. It was produced by Trinidadian Ozzy Gurley.

He is buoyed by the feedback that he has received since its release.

“I'm getting good feedback about Green Paper. I am grateful to everyone who's supporting my career, especially my fans and the media,” he shared.

A video for Green Paper is in production and expected to be released by month end.

— Kevin Jackson