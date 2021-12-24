I-Stitch to drop Fix Tape Mix

Singjay I-Stitch launches Fix Tape Mix , his first album, at Sell Cheap Pub in Patrick City, St Andrew, this evening.

The set has 16 songs, 14 of them produced by his father Everton “Caveman” Moore. They include Hardcore , a collaboration with Sizzla, and Don't Follow Ego .

“This is a educational album to strengthen di youths mindset an' get dem from certain distractions,” said I- Stitch.

Several of the songs on Fix Tape Mix have been previously released. They are Hardcore, Don't Follow Ego, 21 Days Lockdown and Education.

Another song, Too Much Man A Dead, is co-produced by Moore and Jon FX, known for his work with acts like the late rapper XXXtentacion, Sizzla and Sauce Perreler.

— Howard Campbell