450 that's my number

A change in career plans from becoming an accountant to professional artiste is paying dividends for 450. The deejay has caught the attention of dancehall fans with the song Imperfection, two years after stepping into dancehall professionally.

450 (a moniker inspired by his date of birth, April 5, 2000) has seen his star rise in the last three months. He hit the jackpot with Imperfection which was released in June.

Produced by Week.day for Tru Ambassador Entertainment, the song has racked up more than 745,000 views on YouTube. It is about a real-life experience in which he had a romantic affair with his friend's girlfriend.

“The song is about me linking up with one of my friend's girlfriend then having regrets about it. It did play on my mind because we are not perfect. The song is about highlighting my flaws,” he shared.

He added that, “Real-life events inspire my music. I get inspiration from a lot of things including people and day-to-day happenings in my life. Just listening to my music, you get an understanding of who I am.”

Born Tristen Escoffery, 450 was born in Kingston but moved to Clarendon to reside with his father. He attended Lennon High School in that parish.

“Growing up in Clarendon was good. It gave me a lot of different experiences and it helped to build as a person overall. After high school, I came back to Kingston to pursue music,” he said.

450 made his recording debut in 2019 with Bines A Fly for Yong X Ray Entertainment. Follow-up songs include Size Ten (produced by Talk of The Town Music), Group Up and Be Smooth (Tru Ambassador), Highway, Pay fi My Love (True Factory Records) and Lonely.

“Yong X Ray gave me my first professionally recorded song. It actually opened the doors for me and it was what led me to working with Tru Ambassador. Tru Ambassador was one of the producers that I wanted to work with. He has a melodic style to his beats. And with me being a melodic artiste, it drew me to his kinda style,” 450 explained.