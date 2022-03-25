Independence scout

The Jamaica Observer's Entertainment Desk continues with the fourth of its biweekly feature looking at seminal moments that have helped shape Jamaica over the past 60 years.

AS a member of the Scouts since 1959, Copeland Forbes had participated in several civic ceremonies, but none compared to the one in Kingston on August 6, 1962. That gala at the new National Stadium marked Jamaica's Independence from Britain.

Forbes, then 14 years old, had a front row seat to the historic occasion. By that time he had been made a Queen's Scout, the highest rank for the troop.

He was officially appointed with responsibility to open the car door for Princess Margaret and her husband Lord Snowdon, who represented Queen Elizabeth II at the ceremony.

Forbes was born in Jones Town and raised in neighbouring Trench Town. He recalls that preparations for the ceremony began in March when Colonel Eric Hefford, a retired British Army officer, arrived in Kingston as a consultant to Jamaica's Independence Day Committee.

During regular protocol sessions, Hefford drilled the various participants on their roles and how they would function. It was a massive engagement for Forbes, who was then a student at Camperdown High School.

“Even now, I think about it I smile. The governor general's car would pick me up in the morning and take me home at night. As a youth living in Trench Town, it elevated me; I was like a celebrity,” he recalled. On the big day, Forbes remembers heavy rain drenching Kingston. But the gloomy conditions were eventually replaced by sunny weather as thousands of people made their way that evening to the National Stadium.

In attendance were Jamaican Prime Minister Alexander Bustamante, his cousin and Leader of the Opposition People's National Party Norman Manley, government ministers, and members of the diplomatic corps.

At midnight the British Union Jack was lowered and Jamaica's black, green and gold flag hoisted in its place to officially acknowledge the birth of a nation. It was a moment Forbes will never forget.

“I got very emotional when I saw our flag going up. I tell yuh, it's one of the most special feelings in my life,” he said.

Copeland Forbes became a booking agent, tour manager and manager for reggae's biggest acts including Jimmy Cliff, Peter Tosh, The Mighty Diamonds, Dennis Brown and Luciano. He was also a member of the welcoming party at Palisadoes International Airport in April 1966 when Emperor Haile Selassie I visited Jamaica.