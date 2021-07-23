An Intence moment

In-demand deejay Intence chronicles his life experiences on the five-track EP Wounded, released by VP Records today.

He not only addresses relationships and hardcore life, but tones it down with the 'one-drop' reggae song, Nobody Knows.

“Mi have a song name Wounded wey mi a talk 'bout mi life, so a dey suh di inspiration for di title of di EP come from. Di songs are about my life experiences, even though is not one type a song wi do. Wi sing song wey people can relate to. Dat a part a Intence an' then wi a guh give yuh di raw-born truth too,” Intence told the Jamaica Observer's Splash at his St Andrew residence.

The songs on Wounded are Intence vs Tashawn, Hard Fi Find, Nobody Knows, Watchya Watchya, and Loyal. His father, Stephen “Daddy Axe” Gabbidon, Zimmi Entertainment, and Okino “Wav” Thomas are credited as producers.

Originally from Tavern in Papine, Intence has endeared himself to fans with songs such as Go Hard, Seh Dem Real and Dream Life.

Yeng Badness, another popular song he released in April, is something of a family affair. It features his brothers Invasion, Naga and Wahs, as well as Iwaata, Sadike, Voltiige and Chapoff.

Intence has had personal challenges, including being expelled from Mona High School.

“After getting kicked in di 10th grade, I went into music. I wanted to become a pilot an' later on a soldier, but music was what I decided to get into. I was born in music and mi always waan do music from a tender age. A from mi likkle mi a record music,” he said.

On July 14, last year, Intence was involved in a two-vehicle motor vehicle collision on Old Hope Road in Kingston. He sustained injuries and was placed in a neck brace.

Daddy Axe, who also manages his son, supported his decision to pursue a music career. A former deejay, he honed his skills on sound systems in the 1990s including African Star, Maestro and Category 5.

In 1995, he had an underground hit with Bag Juice, a 'counteraction' to Fabi Dolly's Peanut Punch.

“Intence is my second child an' him did haffie come do music. From him small him a dance. Each time mi voice him, him get wickeder an' wickeder. Right now, mi play all kinda role inna him career. Mi haffie deh deh wid him,” Daddy Axe explained.

Naturally, he hopes for nothing but the best for his son.

“Mi want him fi reach di heights him cyaan guh nuh more. Reach a level that when him drop, him nuh bruck again,” he said.

According to Intence, the best advice his father gave him is to be original.

“Him sey, 'jus' do you. Do yuh ting an' nuh follow weh nobody a sey'. And a dat really work fi mi,” he said.