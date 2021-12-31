IPD Green gearing up for Levels

Washington DC-based deejay IPD Green has amped up the promotion behind his latest s ingle Level Level in anticipation of his six-song EP Level in March next year.

Level Level was produced by IPD Records a year ago.

“I'm getting a lot phone calls from people in Jamaica about this song. Everyone is telling me that it's burning up the airwaves there. I am grateful to all the disc jocks who are playing it,” he said.

IPD Green, who hails from St Mary, is confident that Level Level will be his breakout single.

“This song looks like it's the song that's going to make me a household name in dancehall music. It's doing well in Jamaica, and it's also getting airplay in the US and the Gambia. It's a great look for my career,” said IPD Green.

IPD Green (given name Keith Green) is from the community of Islington. He launched his recording career in 2014 with the release of single titled Signs of The Times. He is also known for the songs A Great Day, She Loves Me, and Bless Me Jah Jah.

­– Kevin Jackson