IPD Green gearing up for Levels

IPD Green gearing up for LevelsFriday, December 31, 2021
|
Washington DC-based deejay IPD Green has amped up the promotion behind his latest s ingle Level Level in anticipation of his six-song EP Level in March next year.
Level Level was produced by IPD Records a year ago.
“I'm getting a lot phone calls from people in Jamaica about this song. Everyone is telling me that it's burning up the airwaves there. I am grateful to all the disc jocks who are playing it,” he said.
IPD Green, who hails from St Mary, is confident that Level Level will be his breakout single.
“This song looks like it's the song that's going to make me a household name in dancehall music. It's doing well in Jamaica, and it's also getting airplay in the US and the Gambia. It's a great look for my career,” said IPD Green.
IPD Green (given name Keith Green) is from the community of Islington. He launched his recording career in 2014 with the release of single titled Signs of The Times. He is also known for the songs A Great Day, She Loves Me, and Bless Me Jah Jah.
– Kevin Jackson
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy