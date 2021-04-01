Isha Blender makes wish

After a low-key 2020, singer Isha Blender is looking to get her career back on track. She has spent the past few months working on new songs.

Last year, she endured a tragic period with the loss of her infant son Josiah, for whom she did the song I Wish.

Her recent recording sessions have been all positive, she told the Jamaica Observer.

"It's more about getting the message across. As for a particular sound I never look at it that way; I just sing according to the vibes I get while recording," she said. "Fans can definitely expect a musical treat, edifying music to uplift and inspire while sharing my truth in doing so, not hoping, but wanting to touch lives."

To date, Blender has cut seven songs with musicians from Jamaica, the United States, Kenya and Europe. She plans to compile a final slate for an EP or album for release this year.

Her first EP, Epiphany, was released in in late 2016. It contained songs like Don't be Used and Testimony which she did with Capleton.

Isha Blender is the daughter of singer Everton Blender, a stalwart of the 1990s roots-reggae revival alongside Garnet Silk, Tony Rebel and Kulcha Knox. Like her father, she is from Clarendon.

Everton Blender produced Bad Boy, her first song, when she was 12 years old.

--- Howard Campbell