Island Drip rhythm hits the airwaves

If you have been paying attention to FM radio in recent months, chances are you may have heard songs from the all-star Island Drip rhythm.

A joint production between Barkley Productions and Flar3 Entertainment, the project features mostly established acts.

Released in late January, the Island Drip rhythm was inspired by the tropical sounds of the Caribbean. The tracks are Tightest by Alandon, Buy Some by I-Octane, Love Triangle by Tifa, Sneak Out by the “Sauce Boss” Kemar Highcon, Years of Pain by Teflon, and Jamaica by Mr G aka Goofy.

Barkley Productions is owned by disc jock Carl Bartley, better known as DJ Barkley, while Inez Mitchell, with Anthony Roberts as president of the label, heads Flar3 Entertainment.

DJ Barkley has been involved in music production for close to a decade. His previous production credits include I Pray by Ajji, Daily by Gyptian and the Tropical Wave rhythm.

Flar3 Entertainment, on the other hand, intends to make itself known as an innovator in dancehall by bridging the gap between classic dancehall and modern dancehall. The label has been working closely with international dancehall artiste Alandon.

“The Island Drip rhythm took close to 3½ years to complete. So far the response has been very good and disc jockeys from all over have been showing love,” Mitchell explained.

The principals of Barkley Productions and Flar3 Entertainment are originally from Kingston, but now reside in Florida. Their aim is to highlight emerging reggae and dancehall acts, while promoting positive and inspirational music.

— Kevin Jackson