IzyBeats starts new chapter

Grammy-winning producer Andron “IzyBeats” Cross is switching things up. He is heading into the recording booth to work on his debut album.

IzyBeats, who is known for the catch phrase: “Yo Izy, Are you kidding me?!”, revealed that this new chapter came about after much encouragement from his inner circle.

“I'm always working with people and helping people throughout the years, since I've been doing music and everybody over the years been telling me, 'Yo, you need to work on your album.' And I'm always turned away from it 'cause I didn't feel like I was ready yet. But now, with all the success of producing, I feel like it's the right time — it's the right space. I'm inspired by everything that's been happening over the years and I'm just taking advantage of the time right now,” he told the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

The yet-to-be-named album will contain about eight or nine tracks, according to Izy, and will be released in approximately three months. It will be distributed by UK-based Believe Music.

The producer earned his first Grammy for his contribution to Koffee's debut EP Rapture, specifically the highly successful track Toast. He's once again in the runnings from a golden gramophone after producing two songs on American rapper Masego's Grammy-nominated album, Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, that is vying for the Best Progressive R&B Album.

IzyBeats is credited for producing credits for Maseago's Silver Tongue Devil and Yebo/Sema.

The Hellshire, St Catherine native is now based in Florida. He's an alumnus of Greater Portmore High School, and began his career officially in 2005. He's also worked with Vybz Kartel, Kranium, and international acts such as Jorja Smith, Burna Boy, Ne-Yo and HER.

IzyBeats also now bills himself as a singjay, and promises a multi-genre album.

“I'm all over. Mi grow up pon dancehall, [but] I was heavily influenced by R&B when I came to America. So, I do a lot of singing. I can sing. I'm more of an R&B/ deejay,” he said.

As a veteran in the industry, the producer, who recognised his niche for music at a pretty early age has a slew of influences.

“The producer I studied the most was Timberland. I used to just listen to his production; listening to Aaliyah…I was listening to all that stuff. Listening to Dr Dre, trying to figure out how they do this style of music. With dancehall, I used to listen to a lot of Ward 21 stuff. Snowcone was also a big producer…Sly & Robbie…people like that, I used to just study them,” he said.

Besides his own brewing album, IzyBeats is currently collaborating with several acts on their projects.

“I'm working on some stuff on HER's album, working on some stuff on Kranium's album…Masego stuff…plenty different things,” said IzyBeats.