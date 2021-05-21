J Sector is 'Clean and Boasy'

While growing up in Clarks Town district in Trelawny, Shane “J Sector” Grant was introduced to music at an early age when he sang on his school and church choirs. During his teenage years, he was part of a group called Dreams Knox that evolved out of his community.

“For me, while growing up music had been a major staple. It was a passion that was bestowed upon me as a young boy because I was involved in music from early,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Later on, the music of Beres Hammond, Bounty Killer, and Anita Baker were tops on his list and he would often perform their songs.

Now pursuing a career in music, the singjay says diversity is what sets him a part from the crowded music scene. He also wants to have longevity in the music.

“The journey has been a tough one, but I rather it being that way because it shows me that it's making me into a better person. I consider myself the hammer Smith. I create what cannot be destroyed, something that can last a lifetime,” said J Sector.

With his aim to bring good music, dedication to the craft, teamwork and great energy, J Sector says positivity is what defines him.

He recorded his first song Girl Season, which featured J Smuggler, when he was a teenager. Encouraged by the response to the song, he decided to continue on his musical journey.

His latest single Clean and Boasy was released in February. The song was produced by Team Triple Works Muzik Group (T3M) and it was inspired by comparisons to his father.

“I've always been compared to my father. The cleanest, well-sharp with the ladies and clean cut, not to mention boasty. So that's how the song came about,” said J Sector.