Jae Prynse inks publishing deal

Jae Prynse inks publishing dealFriday, September 03, 2021
Singer Jae Prynse recently secured a new publishing deal with British independent label Defenders Entertainment.
According to Jae Prynse, the impact of his music, most notably his breakthrough hit Try Harder and songs like Faker to A Friend and Hard Work, got him noticed by the British company. Aside from the publishing deal, the agreement also includes the release of a five-track EP scheduled for later this year.
“So far, I am pleased with the partnership and I am looking forward to greater opportunities. Over the past few months, we have been working earnestly in the studio and I'm hopeful the result will be met with optimism from the fans,” said Jae Prynse.
Corey Johnson, label executive at Defenders Entertainment, said, “We are very satisfied with the signing and we believe that Jae is a great addition to our portfolio. His talent is remarkable and we want to help him grow and unlock his full potential as an artiste with this project, something we trust his swelling audience will appreciate. “
Defenders Entertainment has made its mark in music distribution, artiste development and management. Established 21 years ago, the label operates as a subsidiary of Digital Holdings Media Empire.
Among the artistes that the label has worked with are British stars Alesha Dixon and Cheryl Cole, R&B singer Omarion, Bajan singer Shontelle, Cash Money recording artiste Jay Sean, and Jamaican-born dancehall artiste Stylo G.
Never Change, the lead single from Jae Prynse's forthcoming EP, was released on August 12, accompanied by an official video.
Jae Prynse (real name Prince Williams) grew up on Love Lane in downtown Kingston. He began pursuing a career in music 12 years ago.
— Kevin Jackson
