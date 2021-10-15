Jah Cure promises new music

DESPITE facing attempted murder charges in the Netherlands, Jah Cure is promising fans new music.

In an official post to commemorate his 43rd birthday on Monday, the singer took to Instagram to post a video, and two photos from behind the scenes of a music video with the caption, “Never put too much trust in any man. Suspect everyone. Trust no one. Happy birthday to all my Libras #LibraSeason #LibraNation #Liberators. New music coming soon. #Freedom.”

The artiste, who has 737,000 followers, received 19,729 views on the post up to yesterday.

When the Jamaica Observer tried to get a comment from his Manager Nathan Cowan, he said he was “unable to comment” at this time.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Observer revealed that the artiste is set to make a second court appearance on Monday.

Jah Cure, whose birth name is Siccaturie Alcock, has been in police custody in the European nation since the start of the month. Reports are that the singer was arrested and charged with assault following a stabbing incident involving promoter Nicardo ''Papa'' Blake on October 1.

The Dutch police remain tight-lipped on said charges as law enforcers in the European nation are still referencing their strict privacy laws when enquiries are made about the deejay.

“We are unable to give you any information whether he's still in custody or not in custody, we cannot give out any information,” a representative said via phone on Tuesday.

The source also revealed that the entertainer appeared before a Dutch court last week Tuesday to answer to criminal charges resulting from the altercation.

Following the court session, the entertainer was reportedly remanded for 14 days as investigations into the matter continue.

Those 14 days are set to expire sometime next week.

Jah Cure is no stranger to legal wranglings. In April 1999, he was found guilty of and sentenced to 15 years in prison for rape. He was released from jail on parole in July 2007, after serving eight years of the sentence.