In an August 2019 interview with the Jamaica Observer, Jah Cure implored young Jamaican artistes to stay on the straight and narrow path. He issued an ominous warning to them: “Prison neva mek fi dog.”

The 43-year-old roots singer, who served an eight-year prison sentence for rape, is currently detained in The Netherlands for allegedly stabbing a show promoter in that country on October 2.

Franklin Wattimena, press officer with The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service in Amsterdam, told the Jamaica Observer that Jah Cure has been charged with attempted murder, attempted manslaughter, aggravated assault or attempted aggravated assault.

He is expected to make a second appearance in court on Monday, with a decision for a possible trial date to be announced Tuesday.

Jah Cure, whose real name is Siccature Alcock, has had several brushes with the law since his release from prison in 2007. Some have been with promoters in The Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago that were resolved without court action.

Two years ago, in an interview promoting his Royal Soldier album, Jah Cure spoke of plans to write an autobiography. He said it would include reflections on his incarceration, as well as growing up in Cascade, Hanover, where he was surrounded by “hard-working people”.

He also had sound advice for youth with eyes on a career in entertainment.

“Stay focused on your craft, stay away from negative things, an' stay away from everything dat will get you in trouble an' get you in prison, 'cause dat will mash your career up,” he warned. “Some people strong enough to bounce back an' some people won't be strong enough to bounce back from it.”

Jah Cure added that he learnt a lot of lessons while behind bars.

“Not to trust people, an' jus' walk careful. Dat's one of di most important lesson…if yuh can't be good, be careful, 'cause prison neva mek fi dog,” he said.

His arrest three weeks ago came during a series of club and sound system dates in Europe. Jah Cure is accused of stabbing promoter Nicardo Blake, whose Roots Vibes company stages reggae shows in The Netherlands.

Blake allegedly sustained injuries to the abdomen and was reportedly hospitalised.

Jah Cure has had consistent success since his release from prison. His hit songs include Love Is, Unconditional Love and All of Me, while he has collaborated with acts such as Damian “Junior Gong” Marley, Torey Lanez, and Mya.

The Cure, his 2015 album, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album the following year.