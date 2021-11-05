Jahshii goes for goal

DESPITE the stranglehold COVID-19 has on the entertainment sector, Jahshii is making significant strides thanks to songs like Cream of The Crop (featuring Navaz) and 25/8.

“I think I have grown tremendously over di past year. I have grown with di fans an' right now, wi a give di people what they want to hear,” the 21-year-old deejay said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Cream of The Crop (produced by Active Music) has drawn over 3.7 million views on YouTube since its release two months ago, while 25/8 (produced by DJ Mac) has more than 1.7 million views over the past month.

“I am not surprised about di reaction from di fans an' how people have been gravitating to my music. Mi put mi heart inna di music because mi nuh sing 'bout nuttin weh mi naw see or do. Di people are gravitating to di work an' I am appreciative,” said the Grants Pen-reared artiste.

Jahshii, whose real name is Mluleki Tafari Clarke, is signed to the Herah Music Productions (HMP).

Some of his prior releases include Mula Lifestyle, Bad Energy, Time Right Now, and Superstar.

Besides 25/8 and Cream of The Crop, which he describes as reality songs, Jahshii disclosed that his next batch of songs are for the ladies.

“Wi have a whole heap a ting fi di girls. Wi versatile an' for now, we are giving di fans di music,” he said.

Jahshii made his recording debut at four years-old in 2004 when he recorded the song Me Name Jahshii, for producer Diavallan Fearon's Builders Music label.

“I always had a love for music from I was much younger. I lived across a studio in Grant's Pen an' dat is where I took a liking to music. I knew what I wanted to do from an early age an' now dat I am older, I want to make an impact musically,” he said.

In 2016, Jahshii entered the popular Unruly Clash hosted by Popcaan. He moved up the rounds of the talent search, and was first runner-up to Quada in the final; despite not walking away with the crown, he gained national recognition.

Having played football at the Colts and Pepsi levels at Excelsior High School, his aim is to score big musically outside of Jamaica.

“Di recognition I get from people whenever I'm in di streets motivates mi to continue on this journey. I just want to be known around di world an' take my music to all corners of di earth,” Jahshii shared.