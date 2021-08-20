Java hails Parchment

ST Thomas-born emerging deejay Java is really proud of the achievements of Olympic 110 metres hurdle champion, Hansle Parchment, at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Parchment also hails from St Thomas.

“I really feel proud of his achievements as a St Thomas native because it shines a positive light on our our parish and also shows that there are a lot of stars from the east,” said the artiste whose real name is Sherwayne Anthony Stewart.

Parchment's victory was one of the biggest upsets at the Tokyo Olympics as he upstaged American Grant Holloway, who may have been the favourite on paper, to record a memorable victory. Another Jamaican, Ronald Levy, ran 13.10 seconds to secure his bronze medal.

Signed to the New Wavez Entertainment label, Java is an on-the-rise star in his own right, having gained an underground following with Badness in late 2020, produced by 6ixReal Records.

He followed up that effort with Zelle Transaction, which was released with 'vibesy' visuals over five months ago.

He is presently promoting Bad Girl, released on the New Wavez Entertainment label, on August 13.

“People love the flavour. The girls are blowing [up] my DM saying that this is their summer anthem. Bad Girl, that ah my type,” he chuckled.

He grew up in the York Hill district which is in the community of Seaforth. He attended St Thomas Technical High School before moving on to Seaforth High School. His stage name, given to him by his friends, is an acronym that means: jovial, adventurous, versatile and ambitious.

He recorded his first song, Turn Up the Radio, produced by Flydiewise Production, in 2014.

He has performed at several community stage shows, including Popcaan's annual back-to-school giveaway concert, where he has gained a repuation for his powerful onstage presence.

“I would describe my music as motivational, soulful, unique, modern and authentic. Mi ah come fi take my place inna dancehall,” the 22-year-old said.