Jay RxK cries for fallen friend

To honour his late friend who was murdered in the Corporate Area last Friday, emerging deejay Jay RxK released Huncho's Cry on Monday.

“The song Huncho's Cry stemmed from the recent passing of my best friend Kamari “Huncho” Miles, who was gruesomely murdered in his house last Friday. The song takes the form of a tribute not only from me, but all the persons that came in contact with Kamari,” Jay RxK told the Jamaica Observer.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police's information arm, residents reportedly heard Miles, 23, manager at business process outsourcing company iBEX, screaming out for help at his home on Salkey Avenue in Duhaney Park, Kingston, last Friday.

Following Miles' frightening screams, several loud explosions were heard. When the police arrived on the scene, he was found lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Hunt's Bay Police are investigating.

“Writing about death is never easy, but as it relates to writing a song about your close friend and brother that died, it tears me up. Trust me! He always sent me encouraging messages and told me never to quit music because it is my calling,” he said. “However, he cherished my music so even though this song has been the hardest for me to write, it's a song that is needed for the situation.”

Huncho's Cry is produced on the PQ Records label, run by Raheem Chambers, a former graduate of Calabar High School in Kingston. Miles also attended that institution.

“The song was produced by a past Calabar High School student as we celebrate the life of our dear friend, it's just heart-wrenching that my friend died. I'd just love to advise the youths of the nation to keep positive and avoid all things that are negative… Things may not be ideal but there's life to live,” Jay RxK added.

— Romardo Lyons