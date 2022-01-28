JBeats The Hustlerr gets Majestic

JBeats The Hustlerr gets MajesticFriday, January 28, 2022
RECOGNISED as the hub of the 'New South', Atlanta has pushed out down-home rappers like Ludacris and CeeLo Green as well as producer Jermaine Dupri. Jaylin Farquharson, whose parents are Jamaican, wants to put the city's dancehall sound on the map.
Known as JBeats The Hustlerr, most of his productions have been for Madstorm Production. That company was founded and is owned by his father Edgiton Farquharson, a protégé of Bobby Digital who is, arguably, dancehall music's most successful producer.
One of the label's current projects is the Majestic Storm rhythm which features Come Closer to Me, a song by Christopher Martin.
“I never wanted a career in music, to be honest; I was just doing it for fun and people started liking them,” JBeats The Hustlerr told the Jamaica Observer.
The Majestic Storm, which also has songs by Delly Ranx and Symatic, is his biggest project to date with Jamaican dancehall acts. Previously, JBeats The Hustlerr worked with pop acts like Goldy Boy from the Dominican Republic and American rapper Lil Gotit.
He uses a similar method, whatever artiste he works with.
“When I make beats by myself I really just make them to how I feel in the moment. In the studio with rappers and singers I really just go off the vibe they're bringing,” said JBeats The Hustlerr.
His biggest production influences are Denaro Love and Pyrex. According to JBeats The Hustlerr, he would like to emulate their approach to making music.
“They go hard,” he said.
— Howard Campbell
