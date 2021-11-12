Jubba shares random thoughts

Most of his career has seen Deleon “Jubba” White behind the scenes as drummer with the Dubtonic Kru or producing artistes. On My Random Thought s , his first album, he shows his vocal chops.

Jubba produced the 11-song set for White Stone Productions. It was released on October 15 by Tuff Gong International.

While he played drums on all the songs, stretching out on vocals was new territory for him.

“It's not difficult to separate being the musician from the singer. When you love what you do, there's no difficulty in being all that you can be. However, I never saw myself as much of a singer. I've loved my drums too much to have thought of giving up that comfortable seat… but music is music and we have to allow the inspiration to flow however they may,” said Jubba in a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer's Splash.

My Random Thoughts contains several collaborations including the previously released Be A Light with singer Kumar and guitarist Monty, and Rise And Shine which features deejay Frassman Brilliant, with whom Jubba has had a long professional relationship.

Another duet is Onward, with President Brown and Arturas. The former is one of the most popular reggae acts in California and the Pacific Northwest where Jubba has lived for almost 10 years.

According to Jubba, material for the album was easy to source. It was right at his fingertips.

“The concept of My Random Thoughts came because, after listening to materials I had, I realised that they mostly were aligned with a lot of the random thoughts that I have been posting on social media for years,” he explained. “I further realised that a lot of this inspiration had already started since the very first album I did with my band Dubtonic Kru in 2007. They were mostly done as spoken words on top of dub compositions.”

Jubba, who lives in Oregon, formed Dubtonic Kru with bass guitarist Strickland Stone in the 1990s. They recorded and toured with a number of artistes including Max Romeo and The Mighty Diamonds, before recording their own songs and performing at major festivals in the US and Europe.

The highlight of their career was winning the Battle Of The Bands contest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2011.