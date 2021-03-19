Junior Reid, GRW share world view

With the world in turmoil due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, reggae artiste Junior Reid and Nashville-based artiste GRW teamed up on the song World Upside Down to express their thoughts on the matter.

“I wrote this track because of the times we are living in, dealing with so many things at the moment. I wrote it to be a banger to play around the world and reach people. I would like to reach everyone in the world with this song because I feel it's that important and that all of humanity can relate to it,” GRW, whose given name is Gary Wertz, told the Jamaica Observer.

Produced by Memphis-based label Electric 3 Records, the track was officially released in February.

GRW grew up listening to reggae and has developed a passion for it.

“I first heard reggae when I listened to Mrs Brown by Bob Marley when I was 11 years old. Desmond George Smith, an old friend of Bob Marley, asked me to produce a record for him four years ago and I've really been diving in since,” he said.

The artiste, who visited Jamaica for the first time last week, added that it was smooth sailing collaborating with Reid.

“Working with Junior Reid is like a dream because everything we do is great together. Haven't hit a wrong note yet,” GRW said.

Proximity has not been an issue for the two who were lucky enough to work on the project face to face.

“Obviously, I've been doing a lot of work over the Internet and it seems to be okay, but I was fortunate enough to work with Junior in person on this song, both in Nashville and in Kingston and we have also begun work on an EP while working in person so I am very fortunate. The next step, of course, is to play in front of large audiences and bring this song live to people and I can't wait until that day comes,” the artiste continued.

Meanwhile, Junior Reid is equally pleased to have worked with GRW.

“Working with GRW was very easy because I am a lover of rock music and country music and he is a good singer with a great melody and he plays music as well,” he told the Observer.

Reid is best known for songs like Original One Blood, Positive, and Foreign Mind.

GRW and Reid have other projects in the pipeline.

“Junior Reid and I are working on a fabulous new track called Wicked City that I think a lot of people are going to enjoy. It should come out in a few months. I'm also releasing an album called Marijuana Murder Ballads, all about my life in Northern California in the Emerald triangle,” GRW explained.