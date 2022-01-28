Junior Toots gets spiritual 

Junior Toots gets spiritualFriday, January 28, 2022
FROM an early age, singer Junior Toots began performing with his father, late legendary singer Toots Hibbert.
As he grew older, the roots-reggae singer learnt to develop his craft and decided that a career in music was what he craved, thanks to inspiration and encouragement from his dad.
“The best advice my father gave me is to always be professional in what you do,” said Junior Toots about his father who died September 11, 2020.
Junior Toots has, to date, released four albums — Crown of Fire, Reggae Got Soul, Guidance Star, and A Little Bit of Love.
He is currently promoting Physically Spiritually. It was produced by his cousin, musician Aston Barrett Jr.
“ Physically Spiritually is a song that was inspired due to the fact that I'm always working out and talking to Yah. Life is not always so simple,;we need balance mentally, physically, spiritually and monetarily,” said Junior Toots.
Junior Toots and Barrett co-wrote the track. It was included on his 2012 album A Little Bit of Love, which was released via Crown of Fire Records.
“The message that I would like for people to take away from this song is to get in shape in every way possible because hard times are ahead for all humanity,” he said.
Born Clayton Hibbert, Junior Toots is originally from St Mary. He now resides in California.
Among his better-known songs are Justice, and Puss and Dog Love the Herbs.
